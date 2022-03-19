Arizona and TCU square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-3, 18-2 Pac-12) San Diego; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats play the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 play is 18-2. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats with 7.3 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Damion Baugh is averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.