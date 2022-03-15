RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Appalachian State hosts South…

Appalachian State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Delph’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-16, 10-6 Big South) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-14, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Adrian Delph scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 71-66 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

Appalachian State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina Upstate is third in the Big South with 13.6 assists per game led by Dalvin White averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Michael Almonacy is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Bryson Mozone is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up