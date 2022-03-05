RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 73-60 to reach semis

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 11:54 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 20 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia Southern 73-60 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Donovan Gregory had 17 points and nine rebounds for Appalachian State (19-13). Adrian Delph added 13 points. Michael Almonacy had 11 points.

Kaden Archie had 17 points for the Eagles (13-16). Prince Toyambi added 10 points. Elijah McCadden had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

