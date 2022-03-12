RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Anosike, CSU Fullerton beat Hawaii 58-46 in Big West tourney

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:25 AM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 58-46 win over Hawaii in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Damari Milstead had 18 points for Cal State Fullerton (20-10).

The Rainbow Warriors’ 27.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Cal State Fullerton opponent this season.

Mate Colina had 12 points for the Rainbow Warriors (17-11). Junior Madut added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jerome Desrosiers, who was second on the Rainbow Warriors in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, was held to only five points. He made 17% from 3-point range (1 of 6).

