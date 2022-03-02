American takes on Navy after Beckton’s 23-point outing

American Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 12-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

American Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 12-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Navy Midshipmen after Stacy Beckton Jr. scored 23 points in American’s 69-63 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Midshipmen are 7-6 on their home court. Navy ranks third in the Patriot in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Greg Summers leads the Midshipmen with 4.9 boards.

The Eagles are 5-13 in conference games. American is eighth in the Patriot with 12.1 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Midshipmen won 55-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Tyler Nelson led the Midshipmen with 14 points, and Beckton led the Eagles with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summers is averaging 8.8 points for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Beckton is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 56.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

