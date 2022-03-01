CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » American beats Holy Cross…

American beats Holy Cross in Patriot League tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 23 points as American topped Holy Cross 69-63 in the first round of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Elijah Stephens had 12 points and eight assists for American (10-21). Josh Alexander added 10 points.

Gerrale Gates had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Crusaders (9-22). Kyrell Luc added 14 points. Judson Martindale had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up