Allen leads New Mexico State past Utah Valley 62-46

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 1:03 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 20 points as New Mexico State breezed past Utah Valley 62-46 on Saturday night.

Johnny McCants had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (24-6, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Le’Tre Darthard had 13 points for the Wolverines (19-11, 10-8). Fardaws Aimaq added nine rebounds.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated New Mexico State 72-68 on Feb. 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

