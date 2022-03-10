RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Ali scores 19 to carry Akron over Buffalo 70-68 in MAC

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:42 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points and Greg Tribble made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left and fourth-seeded Akron edged fifth-seeded Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney on Thursday.

Xavier Castaneda had 15 points and six rebounds for Akron (22-9). Mikal Dawson added 14 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Buffalo missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go. Tribble was fouled as he drove to the basket.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (19-11). Tra’Von Fagan added 12 points. Maceo Jack had 11 points.

Ronaldo Segu, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulls, shot only 11 percent for the game (1 of 9).

