Alcorn State takes on Prairie View A&M in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-18, 8-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (15-15, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves and Prairie View A&M Panthers meet in the SWAC Tournament.

The Braves have gone 6-3 at home. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 8-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M gives up 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Alcorn State won the last meeting 72-69 on Feb. 26. Justin Thomas scored 26 to help lead Alcorn State to the victory, and Jawaun Daniels scored 23 points for Prairie View A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Daniels is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

