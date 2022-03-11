Alcorn State puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (16-15, 14-4 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (16-15, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Alabama A&M looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Braves have gone 6-3 in home games. Alcorn State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Alcorn State won the last meeting 78-71 on Jan. 8. Keondre Montgomery scored 27 to help lead Alcorn State to the victory, and Garrett Hicks scored 22 points for Alabama A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenell Henry is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Braves. Justin Thomas is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cameron Tucker is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.