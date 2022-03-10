RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Alcorn State edges Prairie View A&M in OT in SWAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 12:52 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Darrious Agnew finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Thomas sank 1 of 2 free throws with 1 second remaining in overtime to lead No. 1 seed Alcorn State to a 64-63 victory over eighth-seeded Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Byron Joshua had 13 points for the Braves (16-15). Dontrell McQuarters added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Keondre Montgomery, who led the Braves in scoring heading into the matchup at nine points per game, was held scoreless. He was 0 of 8 from 3-point range. Justin Thomas, who also averages nine points a game, hit just 2 of 10 shots and scored seven.

The Braves scored a season-low 20 points in the second half, but they forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 20 points for the Panthers (8-19). He also had seven turnovers. DeWayne Cox added 16 points and six steals. Jawaun Daniels had 12 points and 16 rebounds. He also had eight turnovers.

Alcorn State advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between fifth-seed Alabama A&M and fourth-seeded Florida A&M.

