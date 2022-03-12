RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Alcorn St. defeats Alabama…

Alcorn St. defeats Alabama A&M in SWAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justsin Thomas scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Alcorn State to a 69-64 win over Alabama A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Keondre Montgomery added 14 points for Alcorn State (17-15).

Jalen Johnson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-18). Garrett Hicks added 20 points. Dailin Smith had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up