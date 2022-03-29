RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Albany investigating men's hoops…

Albany investigating men’s hoops coach Dwayne Killings

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season.

A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials declined to comment further because the investigation is not complete.

Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

Albany went 13-18 in Killings’ first season. He was given a five-year contract when he was hired a year ago to succeed Will Brown, who coached the Great Danes for two decades and led them to five NCAA Tournament appearances. Brown left after the 2020-21 season, the team’s third straight losing campaign.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Why GSA just made Polaris a no-win situation for many small firms

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

DoD Cloud Exchange: Army’s Paul Puckett on agility gains of cloud

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up