Alabama Crimson Tide and Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-13, 9-9 SEC) San Diego; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-13, 9-9 SEC)

San Diego; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. Alabama averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Ellis is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Dane Goodwin is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 13.9 points. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.