RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Alabama Crimson Tide and…

Alabama Crimson Tide and Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-13, 9-9 SEC)

San Diego; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. Alabama averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Ellis is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Dane Goodwin is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 13.9 points. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up