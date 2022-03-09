Akron plays Buffalo in MAC Tournament

Buffalo Bulls (19-10, 13-6 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-9, 14-6 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Akron…

Buffalo Bulls (19-10, 13-6 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-9, 14-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips and Buffalo Bulls play in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips are 12-3 in home games. Akron scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 13-6 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Mballa averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Zips won 88-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Ali Ali led the Zips with 32 points, and Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Williams is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

