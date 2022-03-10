RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Akot scores 22 to carry Boise State past Nevada 71-69

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 5:53 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emmanuel Akot had 22 points as Boise State edged past Nevada 71-69 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (25-7). Abu Kigab added 11 points and six assists.

Shaver gave Boise State a 71-64 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Grant Sherfield had 25 points and six assists for the Wolf Pack (13-18). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Warren Washington had 13 points.

