Adaway, Lofton lift St. Bonaventure past Colorado in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 1:28 AM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 17 points to lead five Saint Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies defeated Colorado 76-68 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lofton added 15 points, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi each scored 13 and Dominick Welch had 12 for the Bonnies (21-9). Lofton had eight assists, while Holmes posted six assists. Osunniyi had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Keeshawn Barthelemy had 15 points for the Buffaloes (21-12). Evan Battey added 14 points and Tristan da Silva had 13 points.

