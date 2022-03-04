CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure…

Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 72-65

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure got past Richmond 72-65 on Friday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Jaren Holmes had 13 points.

Tyler Burton had 21 points for the Spiders (19-12, 10-8). Grant Golden added 11 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

The Bonnies evened the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Bonaventure 71-61 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up