Abilene Christian ousts Stephen F. Austin in WAC tournament

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:12 AM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Mahki Morris had a career-high 22 points to spark Abilene Christian to a 76-62 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Morris hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9). Coryon Mason finished with 12 points and five steals, while Tobias Cameron grabbed seven rebounds.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the third-seeded Lumberjacks (22-9).

Abilene Christian advances to play No. 2 seed Seattle University in the semifinals on Friday.

