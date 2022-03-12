RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Abilene Christian beats Seattle 78-76 in WAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:24 AM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Airion Simmons had 21 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Seattle 78-76 in the Western Athletic Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Tobias Cameron had 18 points for Abilene Christian (23-9). Mahki Morris added 13 points and seven rebounds. Damien Daniels had 10 points.

Coryon Mason, the Wildcats’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Seattle scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Darrion Trammell scored a career-high 39 points and had seven rebounds for the Redhawks (23-9). Cameron Tyson added 14 points. Viktor Rajkovic had seven rebounds.

