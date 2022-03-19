Abilene Christian and Troy play in CBI Tournament matchup

Troy Trojans (20-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (23-10, 11-7 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Troy Trojans (20-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (23-10, 11-7 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the Troy Trojans in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Wildcats’ record in WAC games is 11-7. Abilene Christian averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Airion Simmons is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. Makhi Morris is averaging 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Deen is averaging nine points and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Efe Odigie is averaging 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

