Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE No Bones about it: Denver’s Hyland, Jokic beat Embiid, 76ers UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) had 22…

UNDATED (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 114-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Bones Hyland hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Denver and scored 21 points.

Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) finished with 34 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers. He was clobbered on a drive to the basket with 3:13 left fell, landing on his tailbone. Embiid immediately grabbed at his back, but he walked off the court on his own power. Denver’s Jeff Green was whistled for a flagrant foul.

In other NBA action:

— Trae Young scored 21 of his 46 points in the third period and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a second-half deficit of 15 points to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113. Young scored 47 points a night earlier in a win over Indiana. The Hawks entered the game ninth in the Eastern Conference, They’ve won three straight to reach .500 for the first time since Dec. 15, when they were 14-14. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points for Atlanta, including a 3-pointer to put the Hawks ahead 116-111. Josh Hart led Portland, 11th in the West, with 31 points.

— Rookie big man Evan Mobley scored a season-high 30 points and Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Los Angeles Clippers 120-111 in overtime. Isaac Okoro added 20 points, including two free throws to open the extra period. Cleveland never trailed after that. The Cavaliers hold a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto for the sixth playoff spot in the East. Ivica Zubac had 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Amir Coffey scored 19 for the Clippers, who only had nine players in uniform. Los Angeles shot 1 of 10 from the field in overtime.

MLB-BRAVES-TRADE

Braves get Olson, seem ready to say goodbye to Freeman

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s are getting a prize package of four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache, in the deal.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months for an injury suffered the injury in the offseason.

— St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will be a late arrival for what could be his final spring training due to personal issues. Molina is heading into his 19th and likely final season with St. Louis. The 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a $10 million, one-year deal in August.

— New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he wasn’t hurt when his car flipped over in an accident in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the car behind his and notified authorities.

—(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) Mets ace Jacob deGrom said he intends to exercise his right to opt out of his contract to become a free agent after the season. He would give up a $30.5 million salary for 2023, including $12 million deferred, part of a deal that carries a $32.5 million club option for 2024, of which $15 million would be deferred.

— The Chicago White Sox have added pitching depth, signing reliever Joe Kelly to a $17 million, two-year contract and Vince Velasquez to a $3 million, one-year deal.

— The busy New York Mets have added an experienced arm to their bullpen, signing Adam Ottavino to a $4 million, one-year contract. The veteran right-hander can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses.

— The Seattle Mariners have acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a package of players. Seattle is sending the Reds pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named.

— The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder Jake Marisnick, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman and lefty Matt Moore to minor league contracts that include invitations to big league spring training.

BASEBALL-EXPERIMENTAL RULES

MLB tests pitch clock, anti-shift, bigger bases in minors

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Pitchers, catchers and batters will be able to appeal calls from human umpires to “robo umps” in the Low-A Southeast League this season, while pitch clocks, anti-shift rules and larger bases will be tried in the minors ahead of possible big league use in 2023.

MLB announced a slate of rules trials, including updates to the Automated Ball-Strike System and a ban on infield shifts. Some could be introduced to the majors as soon as 2023.

NFL-NEWS-FREE AGENCY

“Legal tampering period” dealing begins

UNDATED (AP) — Let the dealing begin — if mostly unofficial. The NFL’s “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league’s business year begins Wednesday. Among those on the move will be linebacker Haason Reddick, from Carolina to Philadelphia; guard Laken Tomlinson from San Francisco to the New York Jets; running back Chase Edmonds from Arizona to Miami; tackle Rodger Saffold from Tennessee to Buffalo; and quarterback Mitch Trubisky from Buffalo to Pittsburgh — with many more switches to come.

Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

In other NFL developments:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars added three starters around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Receiver Christian Kirk, former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Evan Engram agreed to sign with Jacksonville. They also agreed to bring in Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi. It’s a five-man free-agent class that could be key to the team’s turnaround.

— The Cleveland Browns released five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry in a cost-cutting move. He was due to make $15 million in 2022. The Browns wanted to restructure his contract but couldn’t strike a deal. The 29-year-old is now a free agent and will likely land with a contender.

— Left tackle Joseph Noteboom has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle next season if Whitworth retires as expected.

— The Bengals reached contract agreements with Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and offensive lineman Ted Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots. The Bengals went right after their biggest area of need, protectors for quarterback Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to the AFC title despite being sacked consistently, including seven times in the Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

— The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner, creating about $19 million in cap savings for the Packers.

— The Patriots are bringing back veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer for a two-year deal, safety Devin McCourty for a one-year deal and special teams captain 37-year-old Matt Slater will also be back.

— Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth $65 million, and running back Chase Edmonds has agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal. The Dolphins also agreed with Miami native Teddy Bridgewater to become Tua Tagovailoa’s backup at quarterback.

— The Buffalo Bills shuffled their offensive line by releasing Daryl Williams and signing free agent Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract. Center Mitch Morse is staying in place, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension which locks up the seventh-year player through the 2024 season.

— The Chargers will send two draft picks to the Chicago Bears for premier edge rusher Khalil Mack and have agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with cornerback J.C. Jackson that includes $40 million guaranteed. WR Mike Williams was re-signed to a three-year contract, avoiding the use of the franchise tag. The $60 million deal has a $14 million cap number for 2022. The Chargers could add more cap space if it elects to release oft-injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga before March 18, when he has a roster bonus due.

— Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent safety Quandre Diggs. NFL Network reports the deal is three years and worth up to $40 million. Defensive tackle Al Woods is also returning to the Seahawks. Cornerback Sidney Jones gets a one- year deal.

— The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back James Conner on a three-year deal, rewarding the running back for a stellar 2021 season that included a franchise record 18 total touchdowns, 752 yards rushing and 375 yards receiving.

— The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox in salary cap moves to save the team more than $6.5 million, opening more money for their potential pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free-agent safety Xavier Woods. The 26-year-old Woods is coming off the best season of his five-year career, recording 108 tackles and three interceptions in 17 starts for the Minnesota Vikings.

— A person familiar with the deals says the Tennessee Titans are keeping center Ben Jones in the middle of their offensive line and are adding Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. Ben Jones agreed Monday to a two-year deal worth $14 million with Jamarco Jones also agreeing to terms.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with starting safety Tracy Walker and backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The Lions say they signed four of their free agents, retaining linebackers Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion Hamilton along with safeties C.J. Moore and Jalen Elliott.

— The Minnesota Vikings have tendered a contract offer to restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph received the right-of-first-refusal tender. That’s a one-year, $2.433 million deal that gives the Vikings the chance to match any offer sheet he were to sign with another club

— The New York Jets have re-signed All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal and includes $7 million fully guaranteed. Former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson was signed to a three-year contract.

NHL-MAPLE LEAFS-MATTHEWS SUSPENDED

Maple Leafs’ Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-checking

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the neck during the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday. Matthews will forfeit $116,403 in salary as part of the suspension.

In other NHL news:

— The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. Manson is an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim.

NBA-NEWS

Nets fined $50K for letting Irving in locker room

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 letting Kyrie Irving into their locker room during a game in which he was unable to play because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center on Sunday during Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

Elsewhere around the NBA:

— Stephen Curry is heading back to Japan, Rui Hachimura is going home and the NBA is planning to take another step toward normalcy. The NBA announced Monday night that Golden State and Washington will be headed to Saitama, Japan for the first two games of the 2022 preseason schedule. The Warriors and Wizards will play there on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular season game about six weeks before the global pandemic began.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Top seeds are 1-4 in final AP poll

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga will head into the NCAA Tournament exactly where it ended up in the final AP Top 25 — right on top, landing at No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 for the second straight year.

The next three teams also landed No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona finishing at No. 2. Kansas was third and Big 12 rival Baylor was fourth.

In other college basketball news:

— South Carolina has fired Frank Martin after 10 seasons as men’s basketball coach with just one NCAA Tournament appearance. He led South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017, but the team has not made the NCAA Tournament since.

— Jamion Christian is out as men’s basketball coach at George Washington after wrapping up a third consecutive losing season. GW went 12-18 this season.

GOLF-PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Lahiri leads by 1 as Players Championship hits home stretch

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Smith made the longest week at The Players Championship worth the wait. He won the richest tournament on the PGA Tour with a 66 in the final round. The Australian not only one-putted eight of the last nine greens, he delivered on the scariest hole on the course. Smith hit a 9-iron to 4 feet on the island-green 17th for his record-tying 10th birdie. Turns out he needed it. He went from the trees to the water on the 18th and saved bogey. That gave him a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri of India. Paul Casey finished third.

LPGA-KORDA

Nelly Korda recovering from blood clot in her arm

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked American and Olympic gold medal-winning golfer 23-year-old Nelly Korda says she has a blood clot in her arm and is home seeking treatment.

She did not say which arm or when she could return. The LPGA’s first major starts on March 31.

TENNIS-INDIAN WELLS

Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev crashes out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal is still perfect. The Spanish star defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and improved to 17-0 this year. Nadal tied Roger Federer in 2018 and Pete Sampras in 1997 for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia lost to Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Medvedev needed to reach the quarterfinals in the Southern California desert to stay at the top of the rankings. He replaced Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) as No. 1, but Djokovic will regain the top spot next week.

