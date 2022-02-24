CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Zidek leads Pepperdine against…

Zidek leads Pepperdine against Santa Clara after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 8-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-22, 1-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Jan Zidek scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 77-74 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Waves have gone 7-8 at home. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Braun Hartfield shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 8-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Josip Vrankic averaging 7.9.

The Waves and Broncos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Ohia Obioha is averaging 5.3 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Keshawn Justice is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Broncos. PJ Pipes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up