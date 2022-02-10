OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 3:22 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-11, 7-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-10, 9-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-62 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 9-5 on their home court. Youngstown State has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans are 7-4 in conference matchups. Detroit Mercy has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Penguins and Titans face off Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 13.1 points for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Davis is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

