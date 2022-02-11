Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy after Cohill’s 24-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-11, 7-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-10, 9-6 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-11, 7-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-10, 9-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Dwayne Cohill scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 78-71 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Penguins are 9-5 on their home court. Youngstown State has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans are 7-4 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon shooting 37.4% from downtown. Byron Ottrix Jr. leads the Titans shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Akuchie is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Penguins. Cohill is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Madut Akec is averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Antoine Davis is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.