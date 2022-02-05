Youngstown State faces UIC for conference showdown

Youngstown State Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon) at UIC Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon) at UIC Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes UIC and Youngstown State meet on Saturday.

The Flames have gone 3-5 at home. UIC is sixth in the Horizon scoring 70.9 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Penguins have gone 7-6 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Flames. Damaria Franklin is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

Dwayne Cohill is averaging 12.3 points for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.