Youngblood lifts Kennesaw State over Stetson 75-71

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:29 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 19 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State narrowly defeated Stetson 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Burden had 14 points for Kennesaw State (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Reddish added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 23 points for the Hatters (11-17, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Wheza Panzo added 19 points. Stephan Swenson had 15 points and eight assists. Christiaan Jones had 11 rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. Kennesaw State defeated Stetson 77-49 on Jan. 15.

