CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Young scores 23 to…

Young scores 23 to lift Charlotte past FIU 64-55

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 23 points as Charlotte defeated Florida International 64-55 on Thursday night.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (15-12, 8-7 Conference USA). Young hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10). Denver Jones added six rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Charlotte defeated Florida International 81-68 on Feb. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up