Young leads Charlotte against Western Kentucky after 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 78-63 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 10-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks third in C-USA with 14.3 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 6.1.

The 49ers are 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 78-59 on Feb. 4. Camron Justice scored 22 points points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Young is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

