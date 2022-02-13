Young leads Charlotte against Middle Tennessee after 28-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 6-5 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-7, 7-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 6-5 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-7, 7-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Charlotte’s 82-77 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 11-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The 49ers are 6-5 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is averaging 14 points for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Young is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.