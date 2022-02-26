CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Young leads Charlotte against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (15-12, 8-7 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jahmir Young scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 64-55 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The 49ers are 10-3 on their home court. Charlotte is fourth in C-USA with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Young averaging 3.1.

The Owls have gone 8-7 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 96-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Alijah Martin led the Owls with 20 points, and Young led the 49ers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

