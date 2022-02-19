CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Young carries Charlotte past Marshall 99-84

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:56 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Aly Khalifa scored 20 points and Charlotte scored a season high in beating Marshall 99-84 on Saturday night.

Austin Butler had 17 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte (14-12, 7-7 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and six assists.

Andrew Taylor had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (10-17, 3-11). Taevion Kinsey added 19 points. Mikel Beyers had 12 points and five assists.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd for the season. Charlotte defeated Marshall 88-64 on Feb. 5.

