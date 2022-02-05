OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Young and the Charlotte 49ers host conference foe Marshall

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:02 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 4-4 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Taevion Kinsey and the Marshall Thundering Herd visit Jahmir Young and the Charlotte 49ers in C-USA play Saturday.

The 49ers have gone 8-2 in home games. Charlotte is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd are 1-8 against C-USA opponents. Marshall has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Andrew Taylor is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

