Yale takes road win streak into matchup with Dartmouth

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Yale Bulldogs (15-10, 9-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hits the road against Dartmouth trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Big Green have gone 4-4 in home games. Dartmouth is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in Ivy League play. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 72-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Azar Swain led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Brendan Barry led the Big Green with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaryn Rai is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Barry is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Swain averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

