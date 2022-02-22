Yale takes on Dartmouth, seeks 4th straight road win

Yale Bulldogs (15-10, 9-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (15-10, 9-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -2.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hits the road against Dartmouth looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Big Green are 4-4 in home games. Dartmouth has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Azar Swain averaging 0.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 72-69 on Feb. 4. Swain scored 25 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Barry is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Big Green. Demilade Adelekun is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Swain averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

