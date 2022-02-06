OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Wyoming takes on Fresno…

Wyoming takes on Fresno State after Ike’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wyoming Cowboys (18-3, 7-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Graham Ike scored 33 points in Wyoming’s 72-65 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 67.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cowboys are 7-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 6.2.

The Bulldogs and Cowboys meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Robinson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Ike is shooting 53.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up