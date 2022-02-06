Wyoming takes on Fresno State after Ike’s 33-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (18-3, 7-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 MWC) Fresno, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (18-3, 7-1 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Graham Ike scored 33 points in Wyoming’s 72-65 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 67.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cowboys are 7-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 6.2.

The Bulldogs and Cowboys meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Robinson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Ike is shooting 53.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.