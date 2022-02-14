Wyoming faces New Mexico after Ike’s 25-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-14, 2-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-14, 2-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Graham Ike scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 74-52 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 8-6 at home. New Mexico has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 10-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 6.5.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Cowboys won the last matchup 93-91 on Jan. 23. Ike scored 29 points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys. Ike is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

