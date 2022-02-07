OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Wynter scores 27 to…

Wynter scores 27 to lead Drexel over James Madison 72-66

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had a season-high 27 points as Drexel topped James Madison 72-66 on Monday night.

Wynter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Melik Martin had 14 points for Drexel (11-10, 6-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Vado Morse had 17 points for the Dukes (13-9, 4-7). Terrence Edwards added 14 points. Alonzo Sule had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up