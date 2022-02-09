Wynter leads Drexel against Hofstra after 27-point game

Hofstra Pride (15-9, 7-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-10, 6-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays…

Hofstra Pride (15-9, 7-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-10, 6-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Hofstra Pride after Camren Wynter scored 27 points in Drexel’s 72-66 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Dragons have gone 6-2 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA scoring 74.0 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Pride are 7-4 in conference play. Hofstra is eighth in the CAA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Abayomi Iyiola averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Pride won 71-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Aaron Estrada led the Pride with 26 points, and Xavier Bell led the Dragons with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynter is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Dragons. Bell is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Estrada is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.