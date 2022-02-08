OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Wright State visits Green Bay following Calvin’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Wright State Raiders (14-10, 11-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-18, 3-10 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Trey Calvin scored 23 points in Wright State’s 75-64 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Phoenix have gone 4-5 at home. Green Bay is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 11-4 in Horizon play. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon with 13.8 assists per game led by Calvin averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Raiders won the last matchup 72-69 on Jan. 1. Tanner Holden scored 22 points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 11.9 points for the Phoenix. Lucas Stieber is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Holden is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

