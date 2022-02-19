Wright State visits Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 20-point outing

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (11-13, 8-6 Horizon) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (11-13, 8-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Wright State Raiders after Antoine Davis scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 60-52 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans are 6-0 on their home court. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Davis averaging 4.8.

The Raiders are 13-6 in Horizon play. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Grant Basile averaging 8.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last meeting 90-59 on Feb. 5. Basile scored 29 points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Tanner Holden is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 17.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

