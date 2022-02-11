Wright State plays Milwaukee following Holden’s 21-point game

Wright State Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-18, 5-11 Horizon) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-18, 5-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Tanner Holden scored 21 points in Wright State’s 79-62 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 4-7 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 12-4 in Horizon play. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 80-75 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Holden led the Raiders with 22 points, and DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gholston is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Jordan Lathon is averaging 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Grant Basile is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

