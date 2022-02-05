Wright scores 25 to carry NC Central past CSU 69-68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had a career-high 25 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated Coppin State 69-68…

Listen now to WTOP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had a career-high 25 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated Coppin State 69-68 on Saturday.

Wright’s layup capped the scoring with 22 seconds left. Nendah Tarke missed a jumper on Coppin State’s final possession.

Kris Monroe had 10 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (10-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Tyree Corbett had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Coppin State (5-17, 4-3). Tarke added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Steers had 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.