Wright scores 25 to carry NC Central past CSU 69-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:32 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had a career-high 25 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated Coppin State 69-68 on Saturday.

Wright’s layup capped the scoring with 22 seconds left. Nendah Tarke missed a jumper on Coppin State’s final possession.

Kris Monroe had 10 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (10-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Tyree Corbett had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Coppin State (5-17, 4-3). Tarke added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Steers had 12 points and six assists.

