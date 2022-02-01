CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Wright scores 20 to lead NC Central over Norfolk St. 70-67

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 12:05 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had 20 points as North Carolina Central edged past Norfolk State 70-67 on Monday night.

Alex Caldwell had 17 points for North Carolina Central (9-10, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Randy Miller Jr., whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Eagles, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Joe Bryant Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (15-5, 6-1), whose six-game win streak was broken. Dana Tate Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Hawkins had 12 points and five steals.

