Wright powers NC Central to 74-64 win over Morgan State

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:01 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Wright tallied 24 points and nine rebounds to guide North Carolina Central to a 74-64 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.

Wright made 10 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (12-11, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Randy Miller Jr. sank all seven of his free throws and scored 15. Dontavius King had 12 points and six boards. Eric Boone pitched in with nine points, a career-high-tying six steals, six assists and five rebounds.

Malik Miller totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Bears (7-12, 2-5). Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points and seven boards.

