Wright-McLeish leads Maine against Albany (NY) after 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (4-18, 1-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-13, 6-5 America East)

, ; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored 20 points in Maine’s 69-60 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 3-5 in home games. Albany (NY) is third in the America East in team defense, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Black Bears are 1-10 in America East play. Maine has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Great Danes and Black Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Vukasin Masic is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

