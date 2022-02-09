OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Wright-McLeish leads Maine against Albany (NY) after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Maine Black Bears (4-18, 1-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-13, 6-5 America East)

, ; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -13.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored 20 points in Maine’s 69-60 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 3-5 on their home court. Albany (NY) averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 1-10 in America East play. Maine is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Great Danes and Black Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is averaging 11.8 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

