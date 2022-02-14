SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Wright leads North Carolina Central against Coppin State after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (12-11, 5-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-18, 4-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-64 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Coppin State Eagles are 2-3 in home games. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Tyree Corbett leads the Coppin State Eagles with 9.5 boards.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 5-2 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 69-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Corbett led the Eagles with 17 points, and Wright led the Eagles with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is averaging 14 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Coppin State Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Randy Miller Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Wright is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

