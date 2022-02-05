Wright leads North Carolina Central against Coppin State after 20-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (5-16, 4-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-10, 3-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (5-16, 4-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-10, 3-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-67 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 5-1 in home games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Randy Miller Jr. averaging 0.7.

The Coppin State Eagles are 4-2 in conference matchups. Coppin State has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Jesse Zarzuela averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Tyree Corbett is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.