Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors host conference foe CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-17, 3-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: E.J. Anosike and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors in Big West action.

The Matadors have gone 3-9 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West shooting 30.1% from deep, led by Darius Brown II shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Titans have gone 8-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last matchup 79-64 on Jan. 14. Anosike scored 33 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 14 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Anosike is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.